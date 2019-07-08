It’s the question that’s taunting the internet…are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dating?

After the Senorita music video, romance rumors started to fly. Then, the couple spent the entire Fourth of July weekend with each other!

But nothing says you’re dating like posting about the other person on social media. Camila was at Shawn’s concert on Friday and she was posting all about it on her InstaStory. She even said, “Shawn, you couldn’t be more amazing.”

It LOOKS like they’re dating, it SOUNDS like they’re dating, but they HAVEN’T confirmed it yet.

What do you think?