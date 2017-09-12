Listen Live
Apple reviled there upcoming new toy iPhone X
Apple's live event/ YouTube

A Look At Apple’s New Shiny Toy the iPhone X

Jordan September 12, 2017

The iPhone X

It was an exciting day for Apple and Apple fans alike! The new iPhone’s were finally unveiled to us. The iPhone 8,8+, and in addition the stunning iPhone X. However, do yourself a favor and forget about the 8 because if you want the latest and greatest iPhone… you’ll want the X. Check out the video below to learn all about Apple’s new toy.     

You can Pre order the iPhone X starting October 27th and the phone will drop November 3rd! Let us know what you think about the new iPhone in the comments below! 

