Apple Pie + Hot Dog = Ummm???

In the latest episode of “Would YOU Eat This: WHAT ARE THEY THINKING EDITION”, we’re confused.

Major League Baseball and Chevrolet wanted to come up with a unique food for the upcoming “Field of Dreams” game. I don’t who was all involved, or what they were drinking when they decided on their big idea: combine hot dogs and Apple Pie, because nothing is more American than those when it comes to baseball. I mean, I get their logic. But let’s think about that for a minute: Apple Pie + Hot Dogs??? Seriously, how could that EVER be a great idea.

But it wasn’t our problem to resolve. That was tasked to Guy Fieri. As a Chevy fan, he admits he was ecstatic when he saw Chevy was calling him. But then they dropped this assignment in his lap, and his excitement went a bit sideways, admitting even he “flinched” at the idea. I mean where would you even begin.

However, he was of course up for the challenge. What he came up with even has me, a serious skeptic on the collab, a bit curious. I MIGHT even be willing to try it. Maybe.

What’s your take. Would you try it? If you can’t make it to the game, Chevy has been gracious enough to share the recipe, in case you want to make it at home. As Fieri says, just think of it as “pork chops and apple sauce.” (That does make it a little better to, ummm, digest.)

See his video here.

Apple Pie Hot Dog Ingredients:

1 packet pie crust dough

1 ¾ oz apple pie filling, lightly mashed with a fork

½ oz bacon jam

1 all-beef hot dog

2 tsp Demerara sugar

1 egg beaten

Pinch apple pie spice

Drizzle apple mustard

Instructions

Cut two 3” x 5” pie crust dough rectangles and place on baking sheet

Egg wash pie crust dough edges

Spread 1 ¾ oz apple pie filling, then spread ½ bacon jam

Place hot dog with ½ of hot dog offset

Cover with second 3” x 5” pie crust dough

Crimp edges with a fork to seal

Egg wash top of Apple Pie Hot Dog

Sprinkle with apple pie spice and Demerara sugar

Bake in over at 350 for 18-20 minutes until golden

Remove from oven, drizzle with apple mustard and top with crumbled bacon

Some pro tips from those who have tried it: