ANOTHER ‘Little Mermaid’ remake is happening!

Get ready to dive under the sea again because another remake of ‘The Little Mermaid‘ is happening!

Mark your calendars for November 5th because ‘The Little Mermaid LIVE’ will be coming to ABC.

Unfortunately, I will not be playing Ariel. 18-year-old Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana, will take the iconic role.

And the supporting cast will be AMAZING! Queen Latifah will play Ursula and Shaggy is Sebastian.

The live-action remake will be to honor the film’s 30th anniversary.

I’m already counting down the days!