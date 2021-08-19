Sing Your Heart Out, MidMo! American Idol Comes To Missouri!

American Idol Auditions are happening for Missouri, Wednesday, August 25th!

If you’ve ever wanted to try, here’s your sign. The auditions will be via Zoom, so you don’t even need to stand in a long line hoping for your shot! Here’s the info:

WHAT: Open call virtual Zoom auditions AMERICAN IDOL’ in MISSOURI

During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season five on ABC and a historic 20th season for the franchise overall.

For the second year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.

‘American Idol’ alum Grace Kinstler will be featured during the Missouri joining hopefuls in the waiting room for Q&A, audition tips and more.

WHERE: Custom-built Zoom technology.

WHEN: AUDITIONS – Wednesday, August 25

Sign up for your audition (or submit a video audition) HERE!