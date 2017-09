Ryan Seacrest is back as host, Katy Perry was the first judge signed and now she has a new co-worker.

The second judge on the all new American idol on ABC is Luke Bryan.

American Idol is scheduled to start in March, launching its debut episode after the Oscars, which is set for March 4 on ABC.

ABC has yet to comment on the terms of the deal with the country mega-star.

Who do you think the third judge should be?