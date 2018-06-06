Your shot at fame be within reach! The American Idol Audition tour is stopping in Missouri. Find out where!

You’ve been singing in the car, the shower, and karaoke stages all your life. You’ve been told that you’re WAY TOO GOOD for all three, honey.

You should be on the big stage…

You should be on.. AMERICAN IDOL!

Well put your mouth where the mic is! American Idol is coming to Kansas City on September 9th! Get Katy Perry lookin like…

You shot at fame is here!

For a full list of Idol tour locations, check here.