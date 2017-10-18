Amazon Want’s to Take A New Approach to Delivery

The New Delivery Idea

Amazon want’s to take package delivery one step further. The idea is to get packages inside your front door or car trunk. Amazon has teamed up with Phrame, who makes smart license plates for items to be delivered into your trunk.

However, to get into your house the online retail giant is developing a smart doorbell. This doorbell would give delivery drivers one-time access to someone’s home to drop off packages inside the front door. Both the trunk and in-home deliveries would be done with a temporary code given to the drivers.

The goal of this is to avoid packages from being stolen or damaged by bad weather from being outside. Let us know what you think about Amazon’s new idea in the comments below!