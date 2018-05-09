Amazon Is Starting To Scan Shoppers Bodies

Amazon’s Body Scans

Amazon is really wanting to get to know you on a more personal level. Amazon is now inviting customers to keep track of their body shape and size for about 20 weeks. If you volunteer you have to visit amazon’s headquarters 2 times a month.

This will allow the company to understand how bodies change their shape over time. In return for your efforts, you will receive $250 gift cards. It seems the company is aiming to help find clothing that fits your body flawlessly. However, this is not as easy as it sounds.

body scanning can be much more complicated than you might think. The way you hold your shoulders and the angle of your hips also play a factor.

What are your thoughts on the subject? Even though you have to volunteer and get “Paid” would you feel comfortable with a body scan of you out there?