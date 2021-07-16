Amazon Driver To The Rescue

One woman was too scared to go out her front door because a huge wolf spider had taken up residence. Naturally, she did what anyone would do and asked Amazon to do it!

User @GwennieSanchez posted a TikTok video showing that she ordered a package from Amazon, and in the comments said “There is a huge spider on my front porch who is refusing to leave and I’m too scared to go out my front door. If you could kill the spider for me that would be amazing. Thank you!”

She even added footage of the spider crawling across the camera of her Ring doorbell.

The Amazon delivery guy fulfilled the request. In the rest of the TikTok video, he is seen scanning the walls for the spider, taking off his shoe, and doing some serious spider homicide!

Amazon. The place where you can get literally ANYTHING, and now, the place that will do literally anything for you!