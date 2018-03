It’s the dead of night. You wake up to grab a glass of water. From the other room you hear a woman’s laughter. But you’re the only one in the house… who could it be?

Alexa has a dark side or so it would seem. Randomly, Alexa will creepily laugh out loud for absolutely no reason. And it’s unnerving to say the least.

I’d poop my pants for sure if I heard this in my apartment late at night. I’d pack up and move my stuff the next day.