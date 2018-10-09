American Music Awards Predictions and Highlights

The American Music Awards are back tonight with some of the biggest names in music, like Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes w/Zedd, J-Lo, and so many more.

Speaking of Taylor, she’ll be opening the night with her latest single “I Did Something Bad”. She’s also up for multiple awards including artist of the year, which many believe she’s favored to win. Youtube says otherwise, predicting Drake to win. Personally, I would love to see Post Malone walk away with this award. Who’s your fav? (Ed Sheeran and Imagine Dragons are also in the running).

Other performances I’m looking forward to watching are Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign doing “Psycho”. Another collaboration tonight to be on the lookout for will be Ciara and Missy Elliott. I have this feeling my inner fifteen-year-old will be jumping up and down when they come on. I’m also curious to watch newcomer Ella Mai. I can’t wait to see what kind of performer she is on stage. I am hoping she is one that likes to work the crowd and keeps me entertained the entire performance but we will see tonight. While Imagine Dragons backed out, others include J-Lo, Panic! at the Disco, Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Twenty One Pilots, Mariah Carey, Cardi B with Bad Bunny J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes with Zedd, Carrie Underwood, and Ella Mai.

Here’s my predictions:

Artist of the Year: Post Malone

New Artist: Cardi B

Collaboration of the Year: Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift

Favorite Music Video: Drake – “God’s Plan”

Favorite Male Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Group: Maroon 5

Favorite Album: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Song: Camila Cabello – “Havana”

Favorite Artist (EDM): Zedd

You can watch the American Music Awards tonight on ABC at 7 pm.