The AMA Performance Everyone Is Talking About [VIDEO]

There were some awesome collaborations and performances lined up for last night’s American Music Awards. We didn’t know what to expect from the announcement that P!nk and Kelly Clarkson would do a duet. Two powerhouse female vocalists; what would they sing? And then, THIS happened:

Why THIS song? Jaime Foxx put it best in his intro:

We needed the power of music to help us heal… 2017 was the year that tested our faith. ~Jaime Foxx

It was the 90’s version of Logic’s “1800-273-8255”, a song about suicide when things are looking at their worst. But there is hope. There can be better. We MUST not just believe that, but make it happen.

Congrats ladies!

