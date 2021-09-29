Florida Man Traps Alligator in a Trash Bin

Add this video to the list of reasons why COMO should have trash BINS instead of BAGS… not that we have alligators around here, but you never know what you might need to trap!

This guy in Florida, Abdul Gene Malik, is an Army vet, and decided to use his problem solving skills to use a city trash bin to capture an alligator on his yard. He said “I got kids to protect!”

The alligator was CLEARLY angry, which makes this video kind of scary to watch, but he pushed the bin toward the creature, smacked it in the head with the lid which REALLY ticked it off, and finally has it in the bin and flips it up, where he kept it until Animal Control could arrive.

Check out the video here: