All Three Spider Men Chat on Zoom

I mean, if you haven’t sen the new Spider Man yet, you’re clearly not concerned about spoilers, BUT just in case, the blog ahead contains big spoilers for Spider Man: No Way Home.

Still there?

Good.

So as you know, with the introduction of the Multiverse, Marvel was ble to mash Tom Holland’s Spider Man franchise with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective franchises. Two other Peter Parkers found themselves in the MCU, along with their villians, and they have to figure out how to send them back before it sends the MCU into total chaos.

Andrew Garfield has been pretty vocal about his involvement SINCE the movie, and how hard (yet satisfying) it was to keep that ginormous secret.

All three Spider Men (is that how you’d say it?) were able to sit down on Zoom and talk about the movie, which is getting Oscar buzz.

Speaking of the Oscar Buzz, that’s huge, because as monumental as the MCU has been to the box office, only one movie has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture- Black Panther. It did not win, but Black Panther did come home with 3 gold guys. Those are the only three Oscars for the entire MCU. The MCU has been nominated a total of 19 times across 27 films.

Anyway, if you didn’t get enough of them together on screen, here are Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in real-life (and that means real accents from Tom and Andrew), talking about their experiences on Spider Man: No Way Home.