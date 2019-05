Would you listen to an all-male version of ‘Lady Marmalade?’

We all know the song, ‘Lady Marmalade,’ right?

No one can forget this powerhouse quartet! But how would you feel if it was sung by men?

Ed Sheeran revealed that he wants to recreate the powerful song with all-male artists like Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars.

Some people loved the idea, while others hated it.

After his collaboration with Justin Bieber, I have hope that a ‘Lady Marmalade’ remake might be amazing!