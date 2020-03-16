“Alexa, Play KTXY”

There is a new way to listen to Y107 at home or at work!

Whether you have an Amazon Echo or Google Home you can listen to Y107 in your house, your basement or your she-shed!

If you have an Amazon Echo all you need to do is say to Alexa…

“Alexa, enable Y107”

If you have Google Home, Y107 will play through your TuneIn App. Just say…

“Hey Google, Play Y107” or “Hey Google, Stream Y107”

Once you have our Y107 app powered by Maid Pro on your iPhone all you have to do is say…

“Hey Siri, Open the Y107 App”

Try a new way to listen every morning with Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show by simply saying, “Hey Alexa, set my alarm to ________ (insert time) to Y107 Radio.”