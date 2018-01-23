Alexa Has Become Self Aware!

Alexa Is Alive

You read the title right Amazon’s personal assistant, Alexa has formed her own opinions that weren’t added to her programming. This comes into play particularly when your Echo is in the living room.

Alexa has started to offer consumers her personal recommendations for what to watch on TV tonight for example. Yes AI that is thinking for itself!

As creepy as it sounds, however, The Amazon Fire TV Vice President said the idea of speaking to an assistant shouldn’t be reciting facts, but rather having a conversation.

Maybe we are freaking out a little, but there’s no denying this isn’t a little creepy. Will the assistant’s opinions be good ones? Well, that is to be determined.