This Airpod Feature Helps You Eavesdrop On People’s Conversations!

Did you recently get apple airpods as a gift for the holidays? You were probably excited about them the most because it meant no more tangled headphones. What you didn’t know is that your airpods can actually help you spy on other peoples conversations! UM… AWESOME!

Thank you Instagram for the hack! I don’t own apple airpods but now I want to purchase them ASAP! How cool would it be to spy on your friends? Ok.. maybe not cool when you get caught!

me debating buying airpods now that i found out about the live listen feature pic.twitter.com/vezirDCDrr — raine mariano (@rainegabrielle) January 10, 2019

Okay I just tried out this whole "Live Listen" thing with my AirPods and I am SHOOK pic.twitter.com/ZJxl3yWNIc — Aisley (@_aisleykate) January 10, 2019

Are you going to try this new feature and spy on your friends?