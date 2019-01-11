Listen Live
This Airpod Feature Helps You Eavesdrop On People’s Conversations!

Destiny January 10, 2019

Did you recently get apple airpods as a gift for the holidays? You were probably excited about them the most because it meant no more tangled headphones. What you didn’t know is that your airpods can actually help you spy on other peoples conversations! UM… AWESOME!

Thank you Instagram for the hack! I don’t own apple airpods but now I want to purchase them ASAP! How cool would it be to spy on your friends? Ok.. maybe not cool when you get caught! 

Are you going to try this new feature and spy on your friends?

