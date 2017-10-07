Listen Live

Very tough decision from ‘AHS’

Jax October 7, 2017 Uncategorized Leave a comment

The show is facing a controversial choice they need to make and fast.

In this Tuesday’s upcoming episode of ‘American Horror Story’, there’s a scene that depicts a mass shooting similar to the one that happened at Vegas a few days ago. In the wake of that massacre, the show runners have to make the decision to either pull the episode or let it air. 

TMZ posted a video of the scene being shot. WARNING: There are gun shots in the video.

They also reached out for comment but no one has responded. 

What do you think ‘American Horror Story’ should do? – JaX

 

