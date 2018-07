Sugar

Adam Levine is producing an upcoming series on YouTube titled Sugar. Set to debut August 15th on Youtube Premium, Sugar is inspired by Maroon 5’s 2014 music video. The series will be featuring a different musical guest every week!

Levine’s Voice pals Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will join in the fun as well as Snoop Dogg, Charlie Puth, A$AP Ferg and Bad Bunny. For more details about the show check out the video below!