Adam started his career during his freshman year at California University of Pennsylvania as the night jock at B94 in Pittsburgh. He then moved on to work at Y100 in Miami, Q100 Atlanta, KLIF-FM Dallas, and had TV stops at KDKA, Pittsburgh and WFAA, Dallas.

Adam has been a part of many Red Carpet Events including the Grammys, the American Music Awards, and the MTV Video Music Awards.

Adam loves to hang and chat with new artists as well as artists that are at the top of the music chart. He works closely with Special Olympics around the country which is one of his favorite charities. Adam brings the biggest artists and celebrities to the radio every day and night with great listener interaction on the air and through social media.