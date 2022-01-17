A Totally Awesome 80s Prom?! Yes please!

And it’s for a TOTALLY RAD cause!

Did you know that human trafficking is actually a pretty pervasive problem in Central Missouri? You may not hear about it much but it does happen and it’s a lot more frequest than you think. Lucking, there is a group who is doing something about it! The Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri has been working tirelessly and relentlessly to identify and advocate for people experiencing trafficking. I am super proud to be on the board of this organization and I wanted to tell you about an AWESOME way to get involved and have a lot of fun at the same time!

A TOTALLY TUBULAR 80’s prom is goin down at Level Up in the Columbia Mall on Jan 28!Level Up is expanding with a roller rink so this will be your FIRST CHANCE to see it!

You can buy tickets here!