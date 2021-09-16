A Taco Bell Subscription Plan?!

Sign me up!!

IPSY, FabFitFun, Lootcrate, SnackCrate…These day’s there’s a subscription available for literally EVERYTHING! Even tacos.

And I want it.

Right now it’s still being tested in 20 stores but MAYBE HOPEFULLY ONE DAY it’ll be here to stay. It’s called a Taco Lover’s Pass and for about $5-10 bucks a month you can add a free taco to any app order. Taco Bell says this will turn their casual customers into regular ones and increase their average spend per visit.

IDK about average spend but unlimited tacos sounds pretty good to me!