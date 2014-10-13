A Fan Wins Zac Efron’s First Car

Zac Efron gave away his first car and it was all to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation. Here’s what Efron had to say about his car…

“This is the car I learned everything in. How to drive in, got my first driver’s license in, got in my first car accident in, which was not my fault for the record.”

Amanda Lopez won the car by making a $10 donation to be entered into a raffle to win the car and a meet and greet. Zac even signed the carm “To Amanda, with love, Zac Efron.”