A CORGI Pokemon was just created!!

Everyone, drop what you’re doing and see the cutest Pokemon that has ever been created!

This cute guy goes by the name of Yamper and fully resembles a corgi. He even has a heart on his butt!

Thankfully, I am not the only one freaking out about this new addition to the Pokemon world. People on Twitter are losing it!

You can find Yamper in the upcoming game ‘Pokemon Sword and Shield,’ that will be exclusively made for Nintendo Switch in November.

BRB running to the store to buy a new gaming console IMMEDIATELY!