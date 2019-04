Tight fades and Hammer pants! Let’s party! Y107 and the Blue Note have paired up to bring you a retro dance party like you’ve never seen before. DJ Requiem will be spinning all night with an all music video tribute to your favorite classic hip-hop artists like Outkast, 50 cent, Wu-Tang, and more. Tickets are only $5 and you won’t wanna miss this 4/20 party!