90’s House Party @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Sept. 8th

What if some of the most amazing artists from the 90’s got together for one last “Kid ‘n Play” style House Party? There’s NO WAY you could miss it! Well, stop dreaming, and GET YOUR TICKETS!

Y107 is proud to welcome the 90’s House Party, September 8th, to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. For one EPIC night: Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Coolio, Tone Loc, Montell Jordan, Rob Base, All 4 One, and Young MC!

One Night… One Stage… EASILY The Biggest Party of the Year!

Click here to buy tickets!

And listen all week for your chance to win at 8:20a with Cosmo, 12:20p (during the THROWBACK LUNCH of course), and with Carson at 3:20p