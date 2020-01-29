8th Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner Coming February 27th

Join The Spay Neuter Project-No Kill Columbia in celebrating World Spay Day 2019 at the 8TH Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner, happening Thursday, February 27th from 5:30-8:30p at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia on Hitt St.

The 8th Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner is a family friendly, fun filled evening to mingle with animal lovers while enjoying a pawsitivly delicious spaghetti dinner (including meatless and gluten free options) created by Fresh Food Design- Fresh Ideas catering company, tantalizing bake sale and silent auction. The buffet style dinner will be served from 5:30 – 8:30pm at the welcoming First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia. Doors open at 5:30pm!