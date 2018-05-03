Listen Live
$60K To Travel The United States
Shutterstock

GET $60K TO TRAVEL THE UNITED STATES?

Jax May 3, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

All you have to do is show how you’re living your best life on an Instagram post and you’re in to win. 

HOW?

Follow White Claw on Instagram then follow these steps

Step 1: Take a picture of you living your ‘Best Life’

Step 2: Post it on the Gram

Step 3: Tag @WhiteClaw and #MyBestLifeContest

Step 4: Get $60K to travel the US for 6 Months

It really is that simple. See y’all in Hawaii! 

They’re picking two winners so grab your best friend and hope for the best!

Check out the full rules here.

 

