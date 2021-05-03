Listen live
This 5th Grader Made a Video to Explain Her Little Brother

Kristin Monica 15 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

When kids don’t understand something about another kid, they can be kind of mean, but one fifth grader is trying to stop that early for her little brother.

Elli Van Bree created a video for Autism Acceptance Month which was in April to explain all about her little brother, Willem, who was going into the first grade. In the two minute video, which was shared by her mom on Facebook, Elli explains that “Autism means different things for different people,” And how in Willem’s case, it means that he can’t use words, so instead he uses a tablet to talk.

