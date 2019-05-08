YVIP Exclusive: MIZZOU Baseball tickets!

Congrats!

As a YVIP, you’ve unlocked the chance to win an exclusive prize.

Y107 has teamed with MIZZOU Baseball to PACK THE HOUSE for the Florida series this weekend! As a YVIP, you have the chance to win a 4pack of tickets for Friday Night’s game FREE! Just fill out the entry form below!

By the way, the first 1,000 fans arriving at Taylor Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Mizzou Baseball Prize Pack full of cool Tiger gear! Make sure to stay until the winning ticket is called in the later innings… you must be present to win and claim the prize. There’s a ton of other great deals throughout the weekend series. Check this!

Fill out the form to register. Winners will be announced and Thursday, May 15th.