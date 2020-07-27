Win a $5000 Scholarship to Merrell University!!

Grand Prizes: $5,000 scholarship to Merrell University’s cosmetology program for three lucky winners!

This sweepstakes will run from Monday, July 27th to Wednesday, August 12th!

Specific terms and conditions listed below.

Merrell University Specific Terms + Conditions:

Prize is not eligible for Instructor Training Program or Manicuring Program. Prize is only eligible for Cosmetology and Esthetics Programs.

Applicants may be subject to an interview process

Not eligible for students who are already enrolled.

Winner must have FAFSA filled out prior to enrollment.

Scholarship may be reduced by federal or state grant eligibility

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent to qualify.

Must be 17 years of age or older.

This prize cannot be combined with other scholarships.