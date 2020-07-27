Win a $5000 Scholarship to Merrell University!!

We’re offering a $5000 scholarship to the cosmetology program at Merrell University of Beauty Arts and Science to three lucky listeners!
Enter our sweepstakes by filling out the form below for your chance to WIN!
Grand Prizes: $5,000 scholarship to Merrell University’s cosmetology program for three lucky winners!
This sweepstakes will run from Monday, July 27th to Wednesday, August 12th!
Specific terms and conditions listed below.
Merrell University Specific Terms + Conditions:
- Prize is not eligible for Instructor Training Program or Manicuring Program. Prize is only eligible for Cosmetology and Esthetics Programs.
- Applicants may be subject to an interview process
- Not eligible for students who are already enrolled.
Winner must have FAFSA filled out prior to enrollment.
Scholarship may be reduced by federal or state grant eligibility
- Must have a high school diploma or equivalent to qualify.
- Must be 17 years of age or older.
- This prize cannot be combined with other scholarships.
- For more information on gainful employment disclosures, visit: http://merrelluniversity.edu .
The school will reach out to the winner, and that will be all set-up between them.
This is such a great opportunity to even attempt to get the scholarship. Hearing about this contest honestly pushed me a little harder to actually want to go back to school!!
If won how soon must the student start by?
Giving someone a chance to learn and have a career is an amazing things! Thank you all!!!
Bless you all!