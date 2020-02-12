Listen Live
5 things to wear to the Backstreet Boys concert

Liz February 11, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

The Backstreet Boys are coming back to St. Louis this summer and we can’t contain our excitement. 

While we are a few months away, it’s never too early to start planning our perfect concert outfit. 

And this is the perfect excuse to bring back some of our favorite 90’s and early 2000’s clothing trends! 

Here are a few of my favorites: 

  1. Crimped Hair (kind of coming back into style anyways!)                                                                                                                         
    Giphy.com
  2. Popcorn Shirts

  3. Butterfly clips90S Accessories GIF by Animation Domination High-Def - Find & Share on GIPHY
  4.  Bandannas                                                                                                                                                                                                             
  5. Gaucho Pants (they were so comfortable!)                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
    Diply.com

Now all we have to do is wait until the concert on August 2nd! If you don’t have your tickets yet, click here. 

