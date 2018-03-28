5 Seconds Of Summer Drops Want You Back Video

5 Seconds Of Summer has officially debuted the music video for their new single “Want You Back.” Each member of the group performs in what looks to be a large cube with different color lights.

Very similar to how drake filmed “Hotline Bling.” Check the video below!

“Want You Back” is the first single from the band’s upcoming album. If you want more from 5SOS you are going to need patience.

The new album is due out later this year. However, 5SOS will be kiciking off the U.S. dates of their sold-out 5SOS3 tour April 8th.