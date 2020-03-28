Listen Live
Breaking News
Shutterstock

5 Great Ideas to Bring Mid-Mo Together During Isolation

Liz March 28, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Looking for ways to entertain your family while you’re quarantined?

Here are some great ways to create memories and make your community a more enjoyable place during this crazy time. 

  1. ‘Teddy Bear Hunt’– Place stuffed animals in your windows and then go on a ‘hunt’ around the neighborhood to see if anyone else is playing along. Mexico, Missouri has been killing the ‘Teddy Bear Hunt’ game recently.

  2. Rainbows in Windows– Similar to the ‘Teddy Bear Hunt,’ Rainbows in Windows is sure to leave a smile on everyone’s face. It’s also a great way to remember that something beautiful always comes after a storm.                                                                                                                                                                                                                             
  3.  Neighborhood Parades– With birthday parties, baby showers, gender reveals and so much more canceled, residents are getting creative with how they celebrate the big moments in life. Neighborhood parades look a lot different right now, including blow-up T-Rex costumes, cars driving by a particular house and everyone practicing social distancing. But we are all making it work. Including one neighborhood that celebrated 4-year-old Beckett Karr’s birthday by having the sweetest birthday parade.

    Happy social distancing Chicago! What we do in Roscoe Village to pass the time…#chicago #chicagoquarantine #roscoevillage #sweethomechicago #neighbors #neighborhood #chicagoneighborhoods #chicagorealestate #thedanagroup #@properties #fatfootcoffee

    Posted by Dana Gerstenschlager on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  4. Sing Alongs–  In a video that has gone viral, a town in Italy came together and sang one of their national anthems from their balconies. While some of us don’t have balconies, we all have front porches, don’t we?!?                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Chalk on the sidewalk
  5. Chalk Your Walk– We are all doing a lot of walking these days, help make it even more beautiful when people pass your house. I went for a run the other day and so many messages were on the sidewalk. It truly made my day! Something so simple can be so beautiful. 

Make sure you send us the creative ways you’re connecting with others during this time! Email us pictures at y107@zrgmail.com

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.