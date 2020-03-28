5 Great Ideas to Bring Mid-Mo Together During Isolation

Looking for ways to entertain your family while you’re quarantined?

Here are some great ways to create memories and make your community a more enjoyable place during this crazy time.

‘Teddy Bear Hunt’– Place stuffed animals in your windows and then go on a ‘hunt’ around the neighborhood to see if anyone else is playing along. Mexico, Missouri has been killing the ‘Teddy Bear Hunt’ game recently.

Spotted in Brooklyn ❤️ “People in Italy are making pictures of Rainbows and pasting them on their windows to make the neighborhood more colorful and cheerful. Help support their idea! Join us now!” pic.twitter.com/4jBpUAl54w — Hannah Solow (@hamstertalk) March 17, 2020 Rainbows in Windows– Similar to the ‘Teddy Bear Hunt,’ Rainbows in Windows is sure to leave a smile on everyone’s face. It’s also a great way to remember that something beautiful always comes after a storm. Neighborhood Parades– With birthday parties, baby showers, gender reveals and so much more canceled, residents are getting creative with how they celebrate the big moments in life. Neighborhood parades look a lot different right now, including blow-up T-Rex costumes, cars driving by a particular house and everyone practicing social distancing. But we are all making it work. Including one neighborhood that celebrated 4-year-old Beckett Karr’s birthday by having the sweetest birthday parade. Happy social distancing Chicago! What we do in Roscoe Village to pass the time…#chicago #chicagoquarantine #roscoevillage #sweethomechicago #neighbors #neighborhood #chicagoneighborhoods #chicagorealestate #thedanagroup #@properties #fatfootcoffee Posted by Dana Gerstenschlager on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Sing Alongs– In a video that has gone viral, a town in Italy came together and sang one of their national anthems from their balconies. While some of us don’t have balconies, we all have front porches, don’t we?!? Chalk Your Walk– We are all doing a lot of walking these days, help make it even more beautiful when people pass your house. I went for a run the other day and so many messages were on the sidewalk. It truly made my day! Something so simple can be so beautiful.

Make sure you send us the creative ways you’re connecting with others during this time! Email us pictures at y107@zrgmail.com