5 Fav Mid-Mo Pumpkin Patches

These are some of our favorites, what is your families go-to place for Fall fun??

The annual pumpkin festival in Hartsburg is like the Christmas of Mid-Missouri pumpkin related events! No, it’s the Christmas, Thanksgiving, Fourth of July and Valentine’s Day all rolled into one gigantic “must do event”. Unfortunately this year with COVID19 concerns the event was cancelled. We can’t wait for next year!

When I got talking around the radio station here are the names of the places that kept coming up.

Shyrocks Callaway Farms – The corn maze of all Mid-Mo mazes which this year is celebrating the Super Bowl champion Chiefs! Hay rides, campfires and of course pumpkins! The kids will LOVE jumping in the corn & playing in the Big Red Barn…and don’t forget to look up and watch the Gumball Rollercoaster!

Lloyd’s Pumpkin Patch – Head to Ashland for a Fall favorite for so many Mid-Missouri families. Sip on that apple cider while you find the perfect pumpkin in the “pick your own”patch. The kiddos love to see the farm animals and get lost in the corn maze as well as go on the classic hayride. Kids 2 and younger are FREE!

Peach Tree Farms – BoonvilleJust off I-70 and right before you head for the Budweiser Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch you drive right to Peach Tree Farms. Pumpkins & peaches! plus all of the farm animals there too from goats, sheep, donkeys, chickens and bunnies. Pink your own pumpkins perfect for carving and hayrides for the whole family.

Fischer Farms Pumpkin Patch – Jefferson City Enjoy a 10-acre corn maze and a 40+ acre pumpkin patch with squash, gourds, straw, mums and corn stalks. Yes, there are lots of barnyard animals too with horses, pigs, chickens and more. Head for some family time down on the farm.

Midway Golf & Games now has a corn maze and a pumpkin patch along with fire pits, mums, hayrides on the weekends and of course all the other attractions like go-karts, mini-golf, batting cages and more. Children 4 and younger are free with a paid adult ticket.