Ozark cast
Shutterstock/lev radin

4th Season of “Ozark” Will Be The Last

Liz June 30, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs 2 Comments

Netflix dropped a bomb shell about their popular drama, “Ozark,” on Tuesday.

The streaming service said the 4th season will also be their last. Thankfully, it’s going to be the longest season yet with 14 episodes slated to air.

“A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” said Jason Bateman, in a statement. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

No word yet on when the 4th season is scheduled to air, however it will be broken up into two parts.

Here’s to hoping we see the finale SOON!

2 comments

  1. Carson
    June 30, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    At least we get 14 episodes though. Netflix traditionally only does 3-4 seasons sadly.

  2. Karla Garcia
    June 30, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    NO! No! NO! I love this show!!!

