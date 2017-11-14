Your New Favorite Holiday Tradition Is Tropical

Pineapple Trees

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that means Christmas is not too far behind! When do you start decorating for the holiday? Not too far after Thanksgiving, the Christmas trees in my house go up.

However, this year if you want a real tree prices will be higher than normal. A shortage of pine trees has driven up the costs, which would be a problem if this new trend wasn’t on the rise. If you don’t have the money or patience to clean up all the pine needles turn to pineapples!

Yes, the new trend is to put holiday decor on a pineapple. Here are some of our favorites…

The possibilities are endless! Now you can decorate the entire house with this creative “Tree.” Let us know what you think in the comments below!