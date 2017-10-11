A 3 year old boy in Utah was left in a corn maze. His mother claims it was just an accident.

Authorities were called to the Crazy Corn Maze in Jordan, Utah on Monday night after receiving a report of a boy that was left behind. Employees found the boy and no one claimed him before the maze closed.

Child and family services were called to take care of the boy for the evening. The mother didn’t notice her son was missing until the next morning.

When she she realized he wasn’t with her, she called the police. They informed her the boy was in protective custody. She claims they attended the maze with a large group. When the group returned home, she turned on a movie and dozed off. No charges have been filed. Do you believe her? Have you ever had this happen? – JaX