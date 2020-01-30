3 Big Game Healthy Recipes That Are So Easy To Make!

You have been kickin’ butt on your New Year’s Resolution so don’t let the Big Game Party Sunday screw you up!
You know there is going to be a ton of temptations with both food and drink when you get all your family and friends together Sunday to cheer on the Chiefs. Here are 3 Big Game healthy recipes to make and take with you!
Make some burgers but try a healthier salmon option that clocks in at just 675 calories — fries included! Here’s the recipe to try tonight!
This “cheesy” nacho sauce is perfect for dipping and you won’t even realize it’s not the real thing! Fire these bad boys up ASAP here’s how to make’em.
A couple of tips to help you before and during the party:
- Don’t go hungry. Have a snack before you go !
- Watch the drinks.
- Drink water, water, water and then have some more WATER!
- Choose quality over quantity
- Use a small plate
- Pile on the vegetables
- Eat slowly
Here is one of my favs and it only takes 15 minutes to make and the best part? bye bye carbs!
Time to drink some water!