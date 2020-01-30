3 Big Game Healthy Recipes That Are So Easy To Make!

You have been kickin’ butt on your New Year’s Resolution so don’t let the Big Game Party Sunday screw you up!

You know there is going to be a ton of temptations with both food and drink when you get all your family and friends together Sunday to cheer on the Chiefs. Here are 3 Big Game healthy recipes to make and take with you!

Salmon Burgers With Spiced Sweet Potato Fries

Make some burgers but try a healthier salmon option that clocks in at just 675 calories — fries included! Here’s the recipe to try tonight!

Crispy Potatoes w/ Nacho Sauce

This “cheesy” nacho sauce is perfect for dipping and you won’t even realize it’s not the real thing! Fire these bad boys up ASAP here’s how to make’em.

A couple of tips to help you before and during the party:

Don’t go hungry. Have a snack before you go ! Watch the drinks. Drink water, water, water and then have some more WATER! Choose quality over quantity Use a small plate Pile on the vegetables Eat slowly

Here is one of my favs and it only takes 15 minutes to make and the best part? bye bye carbs!

Zucchini Cheesy Bread

You love bread and cheese? Try this low-carb zucchini bread packed with mozzarella and parmesan cheese!

Cosmo stopped into Supplement Superstores to talk with Tyler about some other tips and tricks to keep your New Year’s Resolution on track when you’re at that Big Game Party this weekend.

What are your favorite healthy Big Game recipes??