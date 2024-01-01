2nd Pair of Taylor Tickets Added!

The phones have been blowing up trying to qualify for Taylor Swift tickets to Indianapolis. The demand has been so huge, we needed to do something.

So we’ve added MORE TICKETS!

Join us for the “Last Ticket to Taylor” finale at Silverball for ANOTHER chance to win Taylor tickets. This time, the tickets are for the Friday, November 1st show in Indy. The only way to win these tickets is through a raffle at the event in support of Children’s Miracle Network. 100% of the proceeds from the raffle will go to CMN at MU Health Care, staying local.

So, ummm, is your calendar clear Oct. 3rd?