$25,000 In Scholarship Money Awarded By Merrell University

Y107 had the awesome opportunity to again partner with Merrell University to award 5 people with a $5000 scholarship EACH to set them on their career path.

Congrats to:

Brienna Staggs

Jordyn Fear

Christy Clark

Baylee Oliver

Rachel McClain

If you applied but didn’t get one of the big scholarships, don’t forget there’s also that chance for the $1000 scholarship. All you have to do is submit an essay by October 10, 2018 on why you want to attend Merrell and why you should be selected for the scholarship. Essays should be sent to information@merrelluniversity.net. Good luck!