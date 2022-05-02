Live Nation Has $25 Tickets for Concert Week

Get ready for a summer of concerts like none other! If you HAVEN’T been able to win tickets to your favorite artists on Y107, no worries, because getting tickets for just $25 is definitely LIKE winning!

Live Nation is announcing Concert Week 2022! May 4th through May 10th you can get tickets to this summer’s hottest shows for just $25! It starts at 9am central time on May 4th, and there’s a limited amount of $25 for each show, so set your alarm, and get your friends together! Assign out who gets what show to buy, and get those tickets HERE!