The Y107/Missouri Credit Union Miracle for Kids Radiothon for MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is coming March 18th and 19th. With everything going on in the world, donations are needed now more than ever, and the kids can’t wait. So we thought, why should we wait till then to start making miracles happen!

Join Y107 to get the ball rolling with our donor drive. It’s really easy, get a team together… it can be your co-workers, friends, neighbors, it doesn’t matter. Challenge other businesses/departments/groups of friends to join in the fundraising fun and go head-to-head with other teams for fundraising supremacy. Maybe there’s a miracle kid or family that’s close to your heart. Create a team in their honor!

One thing we have learned in the past year is that life, for everyone, can change at the drop of a hat. The money that you raise can help make things easier for a child right here in mid-Missouri. Miracles are made by people like you.

And as a bonus, every team that collects $5000 will be entered to win lunch Cosmo and Lauren.

Get your team together and get registered by clicking the link below!