2021 Mizzou Homecoming Is Oct. 9th

Homecoming was started right here at Mizzou and the tradition continues. When and where can you go celebrate all things that are Black & Gold??

The Homecoming football game is at 3p at Farout Field vs North Texas our FREE Y107 Tiger Tailgate opens at 1p that afternoon in front of Mizzou Arena.

The 2021 Mizzou Homecoming Parade will be Saturday October 9th 9am thru campus and it will wind thru downtown Columbia.

Thursday October 7th is Decorate the District Cruise thru downtown CoMo to see the finished decorations around your fav Columbia stores, bars and restaurants.

Friday October 8th 8:30p Homecoming Spirit Rally Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls will help kick off the night in Traditions Plaza

Friday October 8 is Hose Decs!!!!!! 9:30p get to campus early for the best spots to see all the displays, decorations and great skits. There will be lots of food trucks parked around as well!