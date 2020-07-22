2021 WILL Be Music’s Best Year EVER

There’s no denying 2020 has been a buzzkill for the music industry. For artists, venues, and promoters, that’s not even a strong enough statement. However, next year will more than make up for it. And we’re getting some proof to back that claim.

Bear with me for a second as I know calling 2021 Music’s Best Year is a bold statement. But let’s think about what’s going on.

Fact 1: Lots of time off for musicians

I can only guess what it’s like to be an artist right now. You think you’re stir crazy. Artists are used to touring and hitting the studio, and COVID-19 cancelled all that. So many are taking to Live streams, social media, and zoom drop ins just to stay connected with the fans. I’ve been assuming most of them are artistically spending their time wisely though, and working on new music. Post Malone just confirmed that theory is true to the Wall Street Journal.

This has been a perfect time to make music, and to write songs about what’s going on currently. I’m working on an album now. Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it. ~Post Malone

And we’re sure he’s not alone!

Fact 2: New Music = New Tour

Almost any time an artist releases new music, a tour is to follow. It’s the endless circle in music. So, if all these artists

are currently working on new music, and the end of this year/early next year is FILLED with New Music, tour announcements should soon follow. After all, they are all itching to get back on the road in front of the fans. And WE’RE all itching to get to concerts!

Fact 3: Postponed Tours Rescheduled for 2021

We were all excited for what was shaping up to be an awesome summer concert season.

Harry Styles, Maroon 5, Halsey, and Backstreet Boys were just a few of the artists who were coming to the area this summer. Luckily, all have pushed dates to 2021. Take that schedule and add in new tours for new music, and we have the possibility that venues could be filled EVERY night (or at least every other night to keep them clean). There could be continuous weeks on end where artists are coming to town. We know the venues and promoters crave the return. And when there’s a will, there’s a way, right?

There you have it: lots of NEW music next year, lots of rescheduled tours, and lots of new tours! It sure sounds like the best year ever for music, so buckle in. In the meantime, lets do what we can to get this pandemic under control so THIS can happen.