2020 Super Wedding Show

Super Wedding Show

Carson January 2, 2020 Upcoming Events, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Attention brides-to-be: the Super Wedding Show is Sunday, January 19th!

Recently engaged?  Maybe you hope to be soon.  You don’t want to miss Mid-Missouri’s premier bridal show! No matter what stage of the planning process you might be in, the Super Wedding Show promises to provide a fun-filled, informative afternoon for you during your wedding journey! There’ll be over 60 businesses on hand showcasing their wedding-related products/services to help make planning your special day a lot easier! Plus prize drawings and samplings!

When: Sunday January 19th, 2020 | 12pm-4pm
Where: Columbia Expo Center – Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia
Admission: $5 per person at the door

