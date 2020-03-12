Polar Plunge This Saturday At Bass Pro!

The Y107 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Missouri is coming up on Saturday, March 14th at Bass Pro in Columbia!

About the Polar Plunge

This “unbearable” event is a unique opportunity to show your bravery as you support local Special Olympics athletes by walking, running or crawling into the frigid winter waters that Missouri has to offer.

Participants must be at least 10 years old and raise a minimum of $75 each by event day (every member on a team must raise the $75 minimum). The Polar Plunge is a project of the Law Enforcement Torch Run(R) for Special Olympics Missouri. Various police departments, highway patrols, correctional centers and other law enforcement agencies around the state are proud to host this event.

Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Missouri’s year-round program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. SOMO exists to provide year-round sports and training opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities and our athletes need you to get involved. Become a coach, volunteer, recruit a future athlete and learn how you can make a difference!

LEARN MORE