Tornado Aftermath: How To Help

The United Way of Central Missouri, American Red Cross and other organizations continue to assist in this time of recovery and rebuilding our community. The storm and flooding has affected many. We’ll utilize all resources available to help the victims of this terrible tragedy.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know needs assistance or resources due to the recent tornado or flooding, dial 2-1-1 (or 1-800-427-4626). 2-1-1 services include referrals for basic human needs, physical and mental health resources, and support for all who have been impacted.

A Multi Agency Resource Center (MARC) is planned for later this week. A MARC is a one stop shop for disaster survivors to access services after last week’s storms.

ORGANIZATIONS OR INDIVIDUALS THAT NEED VOLUNTEER HELP

If an organization or individual needs volunteer assistance, dial 2-1-1 (or 1-800-427-4626). You may also visit www.unitedwaycemo.org to post your disaster opportunities on their website.

DONATE

FINANCIAL DONATIONS

Online donations can be made to the United Way of Central Missouri Disaster Recovery Fund online, or by texting MIDMO to 41444. You can also donate online through the American Red Cross website.

The United Way of Central Missouri Disaster Recovery Fund will help our community meet the disaster-related needs, and support recovery, throughout the affected Jefferson City and Eldon area. 100% of donations given to the United Way of Central Missouri Disaster Recovery Fund will be used to serve immediate and long-term recovery efforts. Cash/checks are being accepted at their office at 205 Alameda Drive in Jefferson City. Checks should be made payable to the United Way of Central Missouri. You may also make checks out to the American Red Cross Central & Northern Missouri Chapter. Please note ‘Disaster Recovery’ in the memo field.

MATERIAL DONATIONS

A donation site will be set up for individuals wanting to donate items starting Thursday, May 30 from 8a-5p. The donation site will be at Capital West Christian Church Events Center, 1315 Fairgrounds Road in Jefferson City. They’ll be accepting personal hygiene products, paper goods, and cleaning supplies. Those are the items most in need at this time. Future items of need will be communicated as we identify the mid to long-term needs of victims.

VOLUNTEER

Individuals wanting to volunteer and assist with the disaster recovery can register HERE or go to the Volunteer Reception Center directly. The center is located in the old Sears wing of Capital Mall. Their hours are now 9:00am – 3:00pm seven days a week TFN. Find more info on the United Way of Central Missouri Facebook page (@unitedwaycemo). You can also call their direct line at 573-462-9904. Volunteers cleaning up debris must be 18 years of age or older.

All volunteers should bring:

Valid ID

Work gloves

Long pants

Closed-toed shoes (preferably work boots)

Water

Lunch

There will be other tornado recovery related service activities posted as they become available. There may be limited parking and congested roads in downtown Jefferson City, so please consider carpooling.

AMERICAN RED CROSS

Red Cross shelters remain open in Jefferson City and Eldon. A pet shelter also remains open. The two shelters are located at:

Thomas Jefferson Middle School 1201 Fairgrounds Road, Jefferson City, MO (location includes temporary pet shelter)

Eldon Community Center: 309 E 2nd, Eldon, MO

Items to bring include clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for your children. Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

At this time, donations of clothing and toiletries have been plentiful. For the time, they are requesting the public to hold off on any additional items. The Red Cross is working with community partners to determine a specific location that is able to take additional items. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

During and after disasters, financial donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org.

With more than 1,100 volunteers, United Way of Central Missouri and its 28 partner agencies touch more than 86,000 lives in our community, helping people live their best possible lives by fighting for the health, education, financial stability and basic needs of every person in our community. We provide services in seven counties in central Missouri; including Camden, Cole, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Osage, and southern Callaway; to create community solutions that improve life for our families, friends, and neighbors. Since our inception in 1925, United Way of Central Missouri has partnered with local businesses and organizations to remain a vibrant resource in our community. For more information about United Way of Central Missouri, please visit UnitedWaycemo.org. Stay tuned by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@unitedwaycemo).